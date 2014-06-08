Karmen Pedaru's dirty wedding suit

EN Fashion - Karmen Pedaru wore a dirty suit on her wedding day, because the dress given to her was too revealing.

The 24-year-old model tied the knot with influential art director Riccardo Ruini in 2012 after they met the year before while shooting a Gucci campaign. His proposal was a humorous one, placing the ring box in the fridge during a vacation in Ibiza only for Karmen to completely miss it so he had to point it out - a moment which she recalls was "embarrassing".

However, things only got more comical on the big day. “I had asked Michael Kors at the last minute if I could get a dress. [The press office] sent one to me and it was beautiful, but it was see-through!” she recalled to The Edit.

“My ass was out! In the morning we were running around and I was like, ‘I can’t wear it! What am I going to wear?’ I went to my closet and saw the Yves Saint Laurent suit, but it was dirty from the last event I wore it to. I just rolled up the sleeves and went with it.”

Karmen was 15 when she was scouted in her home country of Estonia, where she had been offered the role of goalkeeper on Estonia’s women’s soccer team. Although she was passionate about the sport, the blonde beauty made the decision to get into the fashion world and is astonished by how it has changed her reputation.

“I chose modelling, but I just wanted to get out of Estonia. I would have got out if I’d joined the national team, but only to Baltic countries, not far away. And I wanted to get really far away from Estonia. I was just sick of it," Karmen sighed.

“My self-esteem was very low as a young girl. I wasn’t confident. Boys found me ugly. Then suddenly I was in fashion and people were looking at me, telling me how great I looked... It was really uncomfortable for me for a couple of years. But now I have a husband. Someone loves me!”