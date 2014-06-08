Estonia hosts Europe's largest gathering of Harley-Davidson motorbikers

Nearly 10,000 Harley-Davidson motorcyclists descended upon the Estonian capital of Tallinn on Friday (June 6) to take part in Europe's largest gathering of the brand's enthusiasts at a Super Rally.

The event, which takes place from June 5 to 9, marks the Super Rally's 40th jubilee.

The black-leather clad bikers came in full motorcycle gear, celebrating the lifestyle which comes with being the owner of one of the world's best known motorbikes.

"I have a couple of Harley-Davidsons, but I'm a little bit older than the younger guys and, you know, I always said, you buy a Harley-Davidson - it's a lifestyle. It's, you know, not only the bike, it's the friendship, it's everything," said Rudy Wieme, president of the Belgium Harley-Davidson club.

"Everyone puts his own design onto the Harley. You buy a Harley but next day you start changing and building up the way you like," said another avid biker, Kaj Kirkegaard, from Denmark. The roar of a Harley-Davidson may not appeal to everyone, but for those attending the rally the noise which emerges from the bike's exhaust is one of its greatest assets.

"It's music to my ears. I just can't tell that other way, I just love it," said Finnish biker Anne Boujane. Harley-Davidson was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in the first decade of the 20th century.

Bill Davidson, the great-grandson of Harley-Davidson's co-founder, gave a speech on the opening day of the event.